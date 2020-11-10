Markets
Dollar General Plans To Build Combination Dry & DG Fresh Distribution Center In Blair, Nebraska

(RTTNews) - Dollar General (DG) said Tuesday that it plans to build a combination dry and DG Fresh distribution center in Blair, Nebraska, and invest an about $85 million in Washington County.

The 800,000-square-foot facility is expected to create about 400 new job opportunities and support more than 1,500 stores in the Midwest. Construction is scheduled to begin next month with completion currently slated for early 2022.

Blair's dual facility will include about 650,000 square feet of dry goods and about 150,000 square feet of DG Fresh items.

Dollar General also plans to expand its DG Private Fleet presence at the Blair facility. Distribution center employees may also take advantage of the company's fleet training program, which provides on-the-job training at no expense to store and distribution center employees interested in earning their Class A CDL or commercial driver's license.

The company plans to begin initial hiring for management positions by summer 2021 with opportunities for general warehouse and DG Private Fleet team members by fall 2021.

