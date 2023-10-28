Dollar General Offers Holiday Food Deals Including Discounts, Coupons and DG Cash Back — Here’s How To Save

Dollar General just announced its “Decked Out in Deals” promotion for the holiday season. The sale will include three-day “DG Deal Days” sales events, according to a press release issued by Dollar General and published by BusinessWire.com. Consumers can leverage even more savings by downloading the DG app, the press release said.

Save More: 10 Costco Meals That Are Cheaper Than Buying Takeout

Find Out: What To Do If You Owe Back Taxes to the IRS

Here are five ways to save in stores and through the DG app.

DG Deal Days

Every Thursday through Saturday in November and December, Dollar General will offer savings that range from 20% to 50% off and even some buy one, get one (BOGO) free offers, the press release said. These sales will include food shoppers may want for holiday feasts and get-togethers.

“Dollar General’s holiday sales events are designed to help customers further stretch their dollars on meal prep and more. Though not a grocer, DG offers everything but the turkey for your holiday meal,” read a caption in the press release.

Nearly 80% of Dollar General stores are located in communities of 20,000 people or less who rely on the retailer for basic, every day, and household essentials, according to a news release on the DG website.

Consumables, including groceries, made up 80% of the retailer’s total sales recently, showcasing the importance of DG to offer family food favorites and other holiday specials during this time of year when so many families struggle not just to make ends meet, but to afford holiday extras.

Recipe-Focused Bundles

In addition to DG Deal Days, sales will include “recipe-centric Thanksgiving bundle deals” that include select ingredients for home-cooked holiday classics such as Green Bean Casserole and Pumpkin Pie.

“We have put ‘Food First’ this year because we see a need and to fulfill the desire for even more options,” said Dollar General’s senior vice president of private brands and global sourcing, Jackie Li, in a news release on the Dollar General website. “Customers shared that they believe in the quality and equity of Clover Valley and were receptive to more innovative products.”

The store’s private-label brand, Clover Valley, includes everything from easy snacks for kids who are home from school for the holidays to party appetizers like Lobster Bites and Crab Cakes.

$1 Holiday Décor and More

As Dollar General strives to be a one-stop shop for your seasonal needs, the store will offer holiday décor, ornaments, gift wraps, stocking stuffers, crafts, and more for just $1. Stay tuned to the DG app and the website, or browse in-store selections to snag these deals throughout December.

Cash Back through the DG App

When you shop at Dollar General, it pays to download the app and clip the special cash-back offers. Enter your phone number at check-out, and those clipped deals will pay you cash back you can use toward future purchases in the store.

Use the App for Even More Savings

When you download the app, you can also take advantage of digital coupons, personalized offers based on your past DG spending habits, and added savings throughout your birthday month.

Final Note

When you’re making your list for holiday shopping, make sure to include a stop at Dollar General for competitive prices on holiday essentials, gifts, décor, and more.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Dollar General Offers Holiday Food Deals Including Discounts, Coupons and DG Cash Back — Here’s How To Save

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.