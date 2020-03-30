Dollar General Offers 10% Discount to Healthcare Workers and National Guard

Dollar General (NYSE: DG) is offering a 10% discount to healthcare workers, first responders and National Guardsmen at all of its approximately 16,300 locations in the U.S. The discount is available starting today and continuing through April 30.

Qualifying customers can claim the discount during the specified period by presenting their badge or work ID at checkout.

"To demonstrate our heartfelt gratitude for these individuals' tireless service to their communities, we are proud to help support them with this discount," CEO Todd Vasos said in a statement.

Image source: Dollar General.

Other discounts offered at the same time include 30% off via digital coupons for Dollar General employees who continue to work in order to keep goods available to customers. These savings are currently available and will continue to apply through May 4. The coupon markdown applies only to Dollar General's private brands. This is in addition to $35 million in bonuses provided to its employees.

Dollar General also says it will continue observing the development of the COVID-19 outbreak. Depending on what happens during April, it may opt to further extend the 10% discount period for first responders, healthcare workers, and the National Guard.

