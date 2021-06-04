Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At US$0.42

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 20th of July to US$0.42. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 0.8%, which is below the industry average.

Dollar General's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. However, prior to this announcement, Dollar General's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 5.3% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 17%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Dollar General Is Still Building Its Track Record

NYSE:DG Historic Dividend June 4th 2021

It is great to see that Dollar General has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. Since 2015, the dividend has gone from US$0.88 to US$1.68. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 11% over that duration. Dollar General has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Dollar General has impressed us by growing EPS at 21% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

We Really Like Dollar General's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Dollar General is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Dollar General that investors should take into consideration. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

