Dollar General narrows FY24 EPS view to $5.50-$5.90 from $5.50-$6.20

FY24 consensus $5.82. The company now expects the following for fiscal year 2024: Net sales growth in the range of approximately 4.8% to 5.1%, compared to its previous expectation of approximately 4.7% to 5.3%. FY24 consensus $40.53B. Same-store sales growth in the range of approximately 1.1% to 1.4%, compared to its previous expectation in the range of 1.0% to 1.6%. Diluted EPS in the range of approximately $5.50 to $5.90, compared to its previous expectation of approximately $5.50 to $6.20. Diluted EPS guidance continues to assume an effective tax rate of approximately 23%. The company is updating its financial guidance provided on August 29. The updated guidance includes the negative impact of hurricane-related expenses of $32.7 million in the third quarter, and an estimated fourth-quarter negative impact of approximately $10 million, in each case related to the hurricanes that occurred in the third quarter.

