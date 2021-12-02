US Markets
DG

Dollar General narrows annual sales forecast

Contributor
Mehr Bedi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Erin Scott

Dollar General Corp narrowed its full-year sales forecast on Thursday, as returning consumer appetite for discretionary items help counter easing demand for groceries.

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp DG.N narrowed its full-year sales forecast on Thursday, as returning consumer appetite for discretionary items help counter easing demand for groceries.

The company now expects fiscal 2021 net sales to grow between 1% and 1.5%, compared with its prior forecast of an increase of 0.5% to 1.5%.

(Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Mehr.Bedi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DG

Latest US Markets Videos

Test Video TOPIC US market

Nov 24, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular