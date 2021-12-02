Dollar General narrows annual sales forecast

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp DG.N narrowed its full-year sales forecast on Thursday, as returning consumer appetite for discretionary items help counter easing demand for groceries.

The company now expects fiscal 2021 net sales to grow between 1% and 1.5%, compared with its prior forecast of an increase of 0.5% to 1.5%.

