Dollar General misses sales estimates as discretionary spending wanes

March 16 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp DG.N on Thursday missed market estimates for quarterly same-store sales as Americans curtailed discretionary spending amid stubbornly high inflation, and winter storm Elliott caused damage to its inventory.

The discount store chain's same-store sales rose 5.7% in the fourth quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of about a 6% increase, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

