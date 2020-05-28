Dollar General Issues FY20 Financial Update - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Dollar General Corp. (DG) has decided to withdraw the guidance issued on March 12, 2020. The company said, while it expects to exceed the fiscal 2020 net sales, same-store sales and EPS guidance that was issued on March 12, 2020, it is not able to forecast the extent of such upside due to the uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic. For fiscal 2020, the company continues to plan for capital expenditures in the range of $925 million to $975 million.

Dollar General currently intends to resume share repurchase activity as soon as management determines it is prudent, which may be as early as the 2020 second quarter.

First quarter earnings per share rose 73.0% to $2.56. On average, 22 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.70, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter net sales increased 27.6% to $8.4 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $7.4 billion for the quarter. Same-store sales were up 21.7%, for the quarter. The company realized a significant sales benefit in the first quarter as a result of COVID-19.

Also, Dollar General reported that, through May 26, 2020, same-store sales have increased approximately 22% as compared to the comparable period in prior fiscal year.

On May 27, 2020, the company's Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share on common stock, payable on or before July 21, 2020 to shareholders of record on July 7, 2020.

As of May 1, 2020, the company had $2.7 billion in cash and cash equivalents as well as $1.1 billion of availability under its revolving credit facility.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.