Dollar General Hold Rating: Balancing Market Dynamics and Performance Challenges

In a report released today, Paul Lejuez from Citi maintained a Hold rating on Dollar General (DG – Research Report), with a price target of $138.00.

Paul Lejuez has given his Hold rating due to a combination of factors surrounding Dollar General’s performance and market dynamics. While the company is expected to report first-quarter earnings per share (EPS) in line with consensus estimates and maintain its full-year guidance, there are concerns regarding its exposure to lower-income consumers, who may potentially reduce spending. Nonetheless, recent data from Walmart suggests spending levels across income groups have remained consistent, alleviating some fears of a significant slowdown in spending by Dollar General’s core customer base. Additionally, traffic data does not indicate a deceleration at Dollar General, supporting the analyst’s expectation that the company’s first-quarter performance likely met consensus estimates.

Lejuez also points out that Dollar General faces challenges from competitors like Walmart, which continues to capture market share. This competition could continue to pressure Dollar General’s sales. With an extensive store count of approximately 20,000, the recommendation to slow down new store openings might be a strategic move as the company focuses on regaining its market position. The company’s ongoing investments in store improvements and addressing supply chain and shrinkage issues are also factors that contribute to the Hold rating. Despite these efforts, the projected EPS for the fiscal year 2024 remains below consensus, leading to a very modest expected share price return.

In another report released on May 15, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $155.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DG in relation to earlier this year.

Dollar General (DG) Company Description:

Based in Tennessee and founded in 1939, Dollar General Corp. is a discount retailer, which provides various merchandise products including consumable items, seasonal items, home products and apparel, in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States.

