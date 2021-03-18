Dollar General forecasts full-year same-store sales below estimates

Adds details on results, share price

March 18 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp DG.N forecast annual same-store sales and profit below estimates on Thursday, indicating the roll out of vaccines and a reopening economy would lead to a bigger-than-expected slowdown from a pandemic-fueled rush for lower-priced groceries.

The company's shares, which have gained nearly 22% over the last year, fell 5% before the bell.

Discount stores like Dollar General have been among the bigger retail beneficiaries of the COVID-19 health crisis, as Americans, facing higher unemployment rates and lower household income, looked for more affordable products to stock up their pantries.

However, the roll out of vaccines and the promise of a return to relative normalcy will have led analysts to expect sales to taper, especially in the second half of this year after new stimulus money has dried up.

The company said it expects full-year same-store sales to fall 4% to 6%, compared with analysts' estimate of a 1.2% decline, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Dollar General forecast annual earnings per share of $8.80 to $9.50, below estimates of $10.08.

