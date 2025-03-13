DOLLAR GENERAL Earnings Results: $DG Reports Quarterly Earnings

DOLLAR GENERAL ($DG) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported earnings of $1.68 per share, beating estimates of $1.55 by $0.13. The company also reported revenue of $10,304,498,000, missing estimates of $10,572,394,098 by $-267,896,098.

DOLLAR GENERAL Insider Trading Activity

DOLLAR GENERAL insiders have traded $DG stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL M CALBERT has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $451,610 .

. EMILY C TAYLOR (EVP & Chief Merchandising Ofc) sold 4,740 shares for an estimated $367,061

KATHLEEN A REARDON (EVP & Chief People Officer) sold 3,583 shares for an estimated $296,241

RODERICK J WEST (EVP, Global Supply Chain) sold 2,510 shares for an estimated $208,959

STEVEN R DECKARD (EVP, Store Ops & Development) sold 2,010 shares for an estimated $174,194

DOLLAR GENERAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 445 institutional investors add shares of DOLLAR GENERAL stock to their portfolio, and 666 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DOLLAR GENERAL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DG stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/07, 03/03 and 0 sales.

on 03/07, 03/03 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/26 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/24.

on 02/26 and 1 sale worth up to on 01/24. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 01/15.

