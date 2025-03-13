DOLLAR GENERAL Earnings Results: $DG Reports Quarterly Earnings

DOLLAR GENERAL ($DG) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported earnings of $1.68 per share, beating estimates of $1.55 by $0.13. The company also reported revenue of $10,304,498,000, missing estimates of $10,572,394,098 by $-267,896,098.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $DG stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
DOLLAR GENERAL Insider Trading Activity
DOLLAR GENERAL insiders have traded $DG stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL M CALBERT has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $451,610.
- EMILY C TAYLOR (EVP & Chief Merchandising Ofc) sold 4,740 shares for an estimated $367,061
- KATHLEEN A REARDON (EVP & Chief People Officer) sold 3,583 shares for an estimated $296,241
- RODERICK J WEST (EVP, Global Supply Chain) sold 2,510 shares for an estimated $208,959
- STEVEN R DECKARD (EVP, Store Ops & Development) sold 2,010 shares for an estimated $174,194
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
DOLLAR GENERAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 445 institutional investors add shares of DOLLAR GENERAL stock to their portfolio, and 666 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 15,726,011 shares (-75.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,192,346,154
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 5,501,270 shares (-37.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $417,106,291
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 5,268,172 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $399,432,801
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 4,373,220 shares (-48.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $331,577,540
- ACR ALPINE CAPITAL RESEARCH, LLC added 3,994,070 shares (+8426.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $302,830,387
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 1,797,776 shares (+323.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $136,307,376
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 1,746,029 shares (+1313.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $132,383,918
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
DOLLAR GENERAL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $DG stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/07, 03/03 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/26 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 01/15.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.