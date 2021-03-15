Dollar General (DG) to Report Q4 Earnings: Factors to Know

Dollar General Corporation DG is likely to register an increase in the top line when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Mar 18, before the market opens. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $8,264 million, indicating growth of 15.5% from the prior-year quarter.



Further, the bottom line of this discount retailer is expected to improve year over year. We note that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the quarter under review has increased by a penny to $2.69 over the past seven days. Notably, the figure suggests a sharp improvement from $2.10 reported in the year-ago period.



The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 24.6%, on average. In the last reported quarter, this Goodlettsville, TN-based company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a significant margin of 16.1%.

Key Factors to Note

Dollar General’s efficient pricing strategy, private label offerings, effective inventory management and operational initiatives have been driving sales. Further, the company’s top-line is likely to reflect benefits from coronavirus-led demand.



In order to boost traffic, Dollar General has been focusing on both consumables and non-consumables categories. The company has also been offering “better-for-you” products at affordable prices. Additionally, it has been expanding cooler facilities to enhance the sale of perishable items. Moreover, initiatives such as DG Pickup and DG GO! mobile checkout aimed at providing convenient and contactless shopping experience are noteworthy.



Backed by the aforementioned tailwinds, the company boasts an impressive same-store sales trend. On its last earnings call, management informed that from Oct 31 through Dec 1, 2020, same-store sales have risen roughly 14% compared with prior-year period.



However, we note that any unprecedented increase in distribution and transportation costs, higher payroll expenses, and rise in expenses associated to maintain safe work and shopping environments might have weighed on margins.

Dollar General Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Dollar General Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Dollar General Corporation Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict a beat for Dollar General this earnings season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Dollar General has a Zacks Rank #3 but an Earnings ESP of -0.06%.

3 Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some companies you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Dave & Buster's Entertainment PLAY has an Earnings ESP of +5.54% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



American Outdoor Brands AOUT has an Earnings ESP of +3.96% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Williams-Sonoma WSM has an Earnings ESP of +1.37% and a Zacks Rank #3.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.



Click here for the 4 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Dollar General Corporation (DG): Get Free Report



WilliamsSonoma, Inc. (WSM): Get Free Report



Dave & Busters Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY): Get Free Report



American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.