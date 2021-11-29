Dollar General (DG) to Post Q3 Earnings: What to Expect

Dollar General Corporation DG is likely to register an increase in the top line when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Dec 2, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $8,507 million, indicating an increase of approximately 3.8% from the prior-year quarter.



The bottom line of this discount retailer is expected to decrease year over year. Although the Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share has risen by a penny to $2.02 over the past seven days, the figure suggests a decline of roughly 12.6% from the year-ago period.



The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.1%, on average. In the last reported quarter, this Goodlettsville, TN-based company outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a margin of 3.9%.

Key Factors to Note

Dollar General’s everyday low-price model is likely to have drawn customers, who have been seeking both value and convenience amid the pandemic. The company’s efficient pricing strategy, private label offerings and effective inventory management bode well.



In order to boost traffic, Dollar General has been focusing on both consumables and non-consumables categories. The company has been offering “better-for-you” products at affordable prices. It has been expanding cooler facilities to enhance the sale of perishable items as well. Initiatives such as DG Pickup and DG GO! mobile checkout, which are aimed at providing convenient and contactless shopping experience, are also noteworthy. Cumulatively, these are likely to have favorably impacted the top-line performance.



However, margins still remain an area to watch. Any deleverage in distribution and transportation costs, higher payroll expenses, and rise in expenses associated with maintaining safety at work cannot be ruled out. On its last earnings call, management had cautioned that the third quarter represents the most challenging comparison from a gross margin perspective. Higher cost due to transit and port delays, as well as elevated demand for services at third-party carriers might have weighed on margins.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict a beat for Dollar General this earnings season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Dollar General has a Zacks Rank #3 but an Earnings ESP of -0.82%.

3 Stocks With a Favorable Combination

Here are three companies that you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



PVH Corp. PVH currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.61% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is expected to register bottom-line growth when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2021 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings of $2.07 per share suggests growth of 56.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



PVH Corp.’s top line is expected to rise year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $2.40 billion, indicating an improvement of 13.4% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. PVH has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 177.5%, on average.



G-III Apparel GIII currently has an Earnings ESP of +8.14% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is likely to register bottom-line improvement when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share is pegged at $1.79, which suggests growth of 36.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



G-III Apparel’s top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues stands at $1.01 billion, which indicates an improvement of 22.4% from the prior-year quarter. GIII has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 180.5%, on average.



Costco COST currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to register bottom-line growth when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings of $2.59 per share suggests growth of 13.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Costco’s top line is also expected to rise year over year. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $49.6 billion, indicating an increase of 14.8% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. COST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.7%, on average.

