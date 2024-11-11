Dollar General (DG) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The most recent trading session ended with Dollar General (DG) standing at $76.29, reflecting a -0.86% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.69%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the discount retailer had lost 6.72% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.37% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Dollar General will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on December 5, 2024. On that day, Dollar General is projected to report earnings of $0.97 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 23.02%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.13 billion, up 4.54% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.86 per share and revenue of $40.51 billion, which would represent changes of -22.38% and +4.71%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dollar General. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher. Dollar General is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Dollar General is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 13.13. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.11 for its industry.

Meanwhile, DG's PEG ratio is currently 2.25. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Discount Stores industry stood at 2.33 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, positioning it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

