Dollar General (DG) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The latest trading session saw Dollar General (DG) ending at $122.09, denoting a -0.96% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.97%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the discount retailer had gained 0.69% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.85% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Dollar General in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 29, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.81, signifying a 15.02% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.39 billion, up 6.05% from the year-ago period.

DG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.19 per share and revenue of $41.06 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4.77% and +6.11%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Dollar General. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.23% lower. Dollar General is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Dollar General's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.14. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 21.56.

Meanwhile, DG's PEG ratio is currently 2.43. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Discount Stores industry stood at 2.43 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, placing it within the bottom 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dollar General Corporation (DG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.