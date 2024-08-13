Dollar General (DG) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Dollar General (DG) closed at $116.84 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.65% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.69% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.04%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.43%.

Heading into today, shares of the discount retailer had lost 7.37% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.78% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Dollar General in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 29, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.81, down 15.02% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $10.39 billion, indicating a 6.05% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $7.19 per share and a revenue of $41.06 billion, indicating changes of -4.77% and +6.11%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dollar General. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% lower. Dollar General is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

With respect to valuation, Dollar General is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.35. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.63.

We can also see that DG currently has a PEG ratio of 2.32. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.32 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, finds itself in the bottom 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Dollar General Corporation (DG)

