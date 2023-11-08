Dollar General (DG) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Dollar General (DG) closed the most recent trading day at $119.46, moving -1.25% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.08%.

The discount retailer's shares have seen an increase of 14.82% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.72%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Dollar General in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Dollar General is projected to report earnings of $1.25 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 46.35%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $9.69 billion, indicating a 2.35% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

DG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.57 per share and revenue of $38.68 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -29.12% and +2.2%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Dollar General. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 4.22% downward. At present, Dollar General boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Dollar General has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.99 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.98.

We can additionally observe that DG currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.21. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Discount Stores industry stood at 2.2 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.