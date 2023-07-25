Dollar General (DG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Dollar General (DG) closed the most recent trading day at $164.69, moving -1.78% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.28% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.61%.

Coming into today, shares of the discount retailer had lost 0.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 3.9%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.86%.

Dollar General will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.50, down 16.11% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.94 billion, up 5.47% from the year-ago period.

DG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.03 per share and revenue of $39.31 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -6.09% and +3.86%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dollar General should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.1% lower. Dollar General is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, Dollar General currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.71. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.28, so we one might conclude that Dollar General is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that DG currently has a PEG ratio of 2.11. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.18 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 217, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.