Dollar General (DG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Dollar General (DG) closed at $188.24 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.79% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.05% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.66%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the discount retailer had gained 0.78% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 9.51% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 1.56% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DG as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.30, up 32.18% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.14 billion, up 16.53% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.84 per share and revenue of $31.91 billion. These totals would mark changes of +31.35% and +14.97%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DG should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.8% higher within the past month. DG is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, DG currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.46. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.79, so we one might conclude that DG is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that DG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.74. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Discount Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.93 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

