Dollar General (DG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dollar General (DG) closed at $174.87, marking a -0.32% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.9% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the discount retailer had gained 3.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 16.32%, while the S&P 500 gained 14.3%.

DG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, DG is projected to report earnings of $1.67 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.84%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.36 billion, up 11.07% from the year-ago period.

DG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.46 per share and revenue of $30.23 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.85% and +8.92%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% higher. DG currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, DG is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.52. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.07.

Meanwhile, DG's PEG ratio is currently 1.92. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.63 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

