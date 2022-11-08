Dollar General (DG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dollar General (DG) closed at $251, marking a -0.13% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.56%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the discount retailer had gained 4.89% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.72% in that time.

Dollar General will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be December 1, 2022. On that day, Dollar General is projected to report earnings of $2.54 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 22.12%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.43 billion, up 10.65% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.57 per share and revenue of $37.89 billion, which would represent changes of +13.77% and +10.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dollar General. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher. Dollar General is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Dollar General is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.73. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.16.

It is also worth noting that DG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.99. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.11 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

