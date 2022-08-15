Dollar General (DG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Dollar General (DG) closed at $252.94 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.14% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.46%.

Heading into today, shares of the discount retailer had gained 3.75% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 14.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 12.15% in that time.

Dollar General will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 25, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.92, up 8.55% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.38 billion, up 8.39% from the year-ago period.

DG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.52 per share and revenue of $37.64 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +13.27% and +9.99%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dollar General should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.45% higher. Dollar General is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Dollar General's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.98. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.01.

We can also see that DG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.72. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.