Dollar General (DG) Stock Moves -1.97%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Dollar General (DG) was down 1.97% at $99.91. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.55%.

Coming into today, shares of the discount retailer had lost 1.38% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 0.4%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.83%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Dollar General in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.95, indicating a 6.74% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.62 billion, up 4.25% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.13 per share and a revenue of $42.5 billion, demonstrating changes of +3.55% and +4.66%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Dollar General. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% higher. Dollar General is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, Dollar General is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.61. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 25.95 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that DG currently has a PEG ratio of 2.14. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Discount Stores industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.83.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 66, this industry ranks in the top 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

