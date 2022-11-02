Dollar General (DG) Stock Moves -1.75%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dollar General (DG) closed at $249.68, marking a -1.75% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.5%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the discount retailer had gained 3.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 0.16%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.7%.

Dollar General will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Dollar General is projected to report earnings of $2.54 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 22.12%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.42 billion, up 10.62% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.57 per share and revenue of $37.89 billion, which would represent changes of +13.77% and +10.72%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dollar General. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher. Dollar General is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Dollar General is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.97. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.04, which means Dollar General is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that DG currently has a PEG ratio of 2.01. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

