Dollar General (DG) Stock Moves -0.28%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Dollar General (DG) reached $73.98, with a -0.28% movement compared to the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.78%.

Heading into today, shares of the discount retailer had gained 2.98% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.87% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.23% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Dollar General in its upcoming release. On that day, Dollar General is projected to report earnings of $1.50 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 18.03%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.26 billion, up 4.06% from the year-ago period.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Dollar General. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.25% lower. Dollar General is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Dollar General is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.47. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.06.

It's also important to note that DG currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.14. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Discount Stores industry stood at 2.13 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.