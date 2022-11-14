Dollar General (DG) Stock Moves -0.89%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dollar General (DG) closed at $246.93, marking a -0.89% move from the previous day. This change traded in line with S&P 500. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the discount retailer had gained 5.3% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.27% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 11.42% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Dollar General as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be December 1, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Dollar General to post earnings of $2.54 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 22.12%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.43 billion, up 10.65% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.57 per share and revenue of $37.89 billion, which would represent changes of +13.77% and +10.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dollar General. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher within the past month. Dollar General is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Dollar General is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.54. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.75.

It is also worth noting that DG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.97. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.22 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

