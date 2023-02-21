Dollar General (DG) Stock Moves -0.53%: What You Should Know

Dollar General (DG) closed the most recent trading day at $226.61, moving -0.53% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.32%.

Heading into today, shares of the discount retailer had lost 1.41% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.88% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Dollar General as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Dollar General is projected to report earnings of $3.24 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 26.07%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.32 billion, up 19.26% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dollar General. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.48% lower within the past month. Dollar General is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Dollar General has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.76 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.56, which means Dollar General is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that DG has a PEG ratio of 1.68. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Discount Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Dollar General Corporation (DG)

