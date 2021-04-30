Dollar General (DG) Stock Moves -0.06%: What You Should Know

Dollar General (DG) closed at $214.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.06% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%.

Coming into today, shares of the discount retailer had gained 6.16% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 2.26%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.13%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DG as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect DG to post earnings of $2.09 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 18.36%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.13 billion, down 3.81% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.47 per share and revenue of $33.74 billion, which would represent changes of -10.83% and -0.01%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. DG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, DG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.69. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 27.24, so we one might conclude that DG is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that DG has a PEG ratio of 2.11. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.35 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 228, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Dollar General Corporation (DG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.