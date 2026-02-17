Dollar General (DG) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Dollar General (DG) ended the recent trading session at $149.68, demonstrating a -2.7% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

The stock of discount retailer has risen by 3.43% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

The upcoming earnings release of Dollar General will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on March 12, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.57, reflecting a 6.55% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $10.74 billion, indicating a 4.26% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.49 per share and revenue of $42.56 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.63% and +4.79%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Dollar General. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% higher. Dollar General is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Dollar General is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.73. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 27.56 for its industry.

One should further note that DG currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.56. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Discount Stores industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.95.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 23, this industry ranks in the top 10% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

