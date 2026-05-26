Dollar General (DG) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Dollar General (DG) was down 1.93% at $103.61. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.19%.

The stock of discount retailer has fallen by 9.97% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.44%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Dollar General in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on June 2, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.89, reflecting a 6.18% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $10.83 billion, indicating a 3.76% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.26 per share and a revenue of $44.4 billion, representing changes of +5.99% and +3.91%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dollar General. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% lower within the past month. Dollar General is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Dollar General's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.56. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 28.71.

It is also worth noting that DG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.72. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Discount Stores industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.48.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, finds itself in the top 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.