Dollar General (DG) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Dollar General (DG) closed at $117.36, marking a -0.62% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.08% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the discount retailer had lost 10.69% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.44% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Dollar General in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.81, marking a 15.02% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.39 billion, up 6.05% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $7.21 per share and a revenue of $41.05 billion, signifying shifts of -4.5% and +6.1%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Dollar General. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% lower. As of now, Dollar General holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Dollar General is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 16.39. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 21.34 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that DG has a PEG ratio of 2.32. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.32 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, placing it within the top 24% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dollar General Corporation (DG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.