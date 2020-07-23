Dollar General (DG) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Shares of Dollar General (DG) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 1.7% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $195.44 in the previous session. Dollar General has gained 25.1% since the start of the year compared to the 24.5% move for the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector and the 1.1% return for the Zacks Retail - Discount Stores industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on May 28, 2020, Dollar General reported EPS of $2.56 versus consensus estimate of $1.7 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 13.18%.

For the current fiscal year, Dollar General is expected to post earnings of $8.88 per share on $31.95 billion in revenues. This represents a 31.95% change in EPS on a 15.11% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $8.85 per share on $33.05 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of -0.29% and 3.45%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Dollar General may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Dollar General has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 22X current fiscal year EPS estimates. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 21.9X versus its peer group's average of 15X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.76. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Dollar General currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Dollar General fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Dollar General shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

