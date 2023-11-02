Dollar General (DG) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The most recent trading session ended with Dollar General (DG) standing at $117.43, reflecting a +0.92% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.78%.

Shares of the discount retailer witnessed a gain of 8.72% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 0.77% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.14%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Dollar General in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.27, showcasing a 45.49% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $9.69 billion, indicating a 2.42% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.62 per share and a revenue of $38.71 billion, representing changes of -28.65% and +2.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dollar General. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.11% lower within the past month. Right now, Dollar General possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Dollar General is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.27. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.64, so one might conclude that Dollar General is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, DG's PEG ratio is currently 2.11. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Retail - Discount Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.11 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

