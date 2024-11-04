Dollar General (DG) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Dollar General (DG) ending at $82, denoting a +0.29% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.28% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.61%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.33%.

Shares of the discount retailer have depreciated by 3.07% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.41%.

The upcoming earnings release of Dollar General will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.97, down 23.02% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.13 billion, up 4.54% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.86 per share and revenue of $40.51 billion, which would represent changes of -22.38% and +4.71%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dollar General should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Dollar General possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Dollar General is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.96. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 19.39.

Also, we should mention that DG has a PEG ratio of 2.39. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Discount Stores industry stood at 2.39 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, finds itself in the top 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

