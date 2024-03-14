Dollar General (DG) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Dollar General (DG) reported $9.86 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.4%. EPS of $1.83 for the same period compares to $2.96 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.78 billion, representing a surprise of +0.82%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.74.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Dollar General performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Same store sales growth : 0.7% versus -1.1% estimated by 21 analysts on average.

: 0.7% versus -1.1% estimated by 21 analysts on average. Ending store count : 19,986 versus the 20-analyst average estimate of 20,000.

: 19,986 versus the 20-analyst average estimate of 20,000. Total selling square footage : 151.1 Msq ft compared to the 150.01 Msq ft average estimate based on 20 analysts.

: 151.1 Msq ft compared to the 150.01 Msq ft average estimate based on 20 analysts. Store closings : 37 compared to the 22 average estimate based on 19 analysts.

: 37 compared to the 22 average estimate based on 19 analysts. New store openings : 297 versus 293 estimated by 19 analysts on average.

: 297 versus 293 estimated by 19 analysts on average. Net sales per square foot : $65.25 versus the 14-analyst average estimate of $65.05.

: $65.25 versus the 14-analyst average estimate of $65.05. Net Sales Per Store : $0.49 million versus $0.50 million estimated by 13 analysts on average.

: $0.49 million versus $0.50 million estimated by 13 analysts on average. Net Sales by category- Consumables : $7.90 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $7.90 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.9%.

: $7.90 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $7.90 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.9%. Net Sales by category- Seasonal : $1.10 billion versus $1.12 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.3% change.

: $1.10 billion versus $1.12 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.3% change. Net Sales by category- Home products : $581.50 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $588.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.7%.

: $581.50 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $588.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.7%. Net Sales by category- Apparel: $275.13 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $272.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.9%.

Shares of Dollar General have returned +19.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

