Dollar General (DG) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Dollar General (DG) reported $10.3 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.5%. EPS of $1.68 for the same period compares to $1.83 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.26 billion, representing a surprise of +0.44%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.50.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Dollar General performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Ending store count : 20,594 versus the 21-analyst average estimate of 20,638.

: 20,594 versus the 21-analyst average estimate of 20,638. Same-Store Sales growth : 1.2% compared to the 0.9% average estimate based on 21 analysts.

: 1.2% compared to the 0.9% average estimate based on 21 analysts. Total selling square footage : 156.88 Msq ft compared to the 156.92 Msq ft average estimate based on 20 analysts.

: 156.88 Msq ft compared to the 156.92 Msq ft average estimate based on 20 analysts. Store closings : 37 versus the 17-analyst average estimate of 17.

: 37 versus the 17-analyst average estimate of 17. New store openings : 108 compared to the 120 average estimate based on 17 analysts.

: 108 compared to the 120 average estimate based on 17 analysts. Net sales per square foot : $65.68 versus $65.50 estimated by 15 analysts on average.

: $65.68 versus $65.50 estimated by 15 analysts on average. Net Sales Per Store : $0.50 million versus $0.50 million estimated by 12 analysts on average.

: $0.50 million versus $0.50 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Net Sales by Category- Consumables : $8.32 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $8.33 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.3%.

: $8.32 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $8.33 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.3%. Net Sales by Category- Seasonal : $1.11 billion compared to the $1.09 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1% year over year.

: $1.11 billion compared to the $1.09 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1% year over year. Net Sales by Category- Home products : $593.01 million versus $567.42 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2% change.

: $593.01 million versus $567.42 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2% change. Net Sales by Category- Apparel: $279.50 million versus $274.11 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.6% change.

Shares of Dollar General have returned +1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -7.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

