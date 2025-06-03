Dollar General (DG) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended April 2025, Dollar General (DG) reported revenue of $10.44 billion, up 5.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.78, compared to $1.65 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.29 billion, representing a surprise of +1.45%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +21.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.47.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dollar General performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Ending store count : 20,582 versus 20,670 estimated by 21 analysts on average.

: 20,582 versus 20,670 estimated by 21 analysts on average. Same-Store Sales growth : 2.4% compared to the 1% average estimate based on 21 analysts.

: 2.4% compared to the 1% average estimate based on 21 analysts. Total selling square footage : 156.99 Msq ft versus 157.55 Msq ft estimated by 20 analysts on average.

: 156.99 Msq ft versus 157.55 Msq ft estimated by 20 analysts on average. Store closings : 168 versus the 17-analyst average estimate of 82.

: 168 versus the 17-analyst average estimate of 82. New store openings : 156 versus the 17-analyst average estimate of 157.

: 156 versus the 17-analyst average estimate of 157. Net sales per square foot : $66.48 versus the 15-analyst average estimate of $65.17.

: $66.48 versus the 15-analyst average estimate of $65.17. Net Sales Per Store : $0.51 million versus $0.50 million estimated by 13 analysts on average.

: $0.51 million versus $0.50 million estimated by 13 analysts on average. Net Sales by Category- Consumables : $8.64 billion versus $8.61 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.2% change.

: $8.64 billion versus $8.61 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.2% change. Net Sales by Category- Seasonal : $1.02 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $983.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.2%.

: $1.02 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $983.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.2%. Net Sales by Category- Home products : $507.18 million compared to the $489.95 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.9% year over year.

: $507.18 million compared to the $489.95 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.9% year over year. Net Sales by Category- Apparel: $269.18 million compared to the $265.02 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.2% year over year.

Shares of Dollar General have returned +5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.