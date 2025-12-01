Dollar General (DG) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Dollar General (DG) to post quarterly earnings of $0.92 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 3.4%. Revenues are expected to be $10.61 billion, up 4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Dollar General metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales by Category- Consumables' to come in at $8.82 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales by Category- Seasonal' at $980.71 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales by Category- Home products' should come in at $547.23 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales by Category- Apparel' should arrive at $285.13 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.6%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Ending store count' will likely reach 20,897 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 20,523 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total selling square footage' will reach 159 millions of square feet. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 156 millions of square feet.

The consensus among analysts is that 'New store openings' will reach 167 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 207 .

The consensus estimate for 'Store closings' stands at 21 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 29 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales per square foot' will reach $66.67 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $65.21 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Dollar General have demonstrated returns of +11% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.