Dollar General (DG) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Quarterly earnings came in at $2.56 per share that comfortably surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.70 and increased significantly from $1.48 reported in the prior-year period. The year-over-year increase in the bottom line can be attributed to higher net sales and share repurchase activity. Notably, this was the fifth straight quarter of positive earnings surprise.



Net sales of $8,448.4 million improved 27.6% from the prior-year period and came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7,464.4 million for the eighth quarter in row. Contribution from new outlets and same-store sales growth favorably impacted the top line, partially offset by the impact of store closures.



Dollar General’s same-store sales increased 21.7% year over year primarily owing to rise in average transaction amount and customer traffic. Consumables, Seasonal, Apparel and Home categories favorably impacted the metric.



Sales in the Consumables category increased 28.6% to $6,703.4 million, while the same in Seasonal category witnessed a rise of 24.6% to $917.9 million. Home Products sales soared 32.6% to $498.3 million, while Apparel category sales grew 10.6% to $328.8 million.



Gross profit surged 29.6% to $2,595.7 million during the quarter under review. Notably, gross margin expanded 49 basis points to 30.7% mainly due to a reduction in markdowns and higher initial markups on inventory purchases. This was partly offset by increased distribution costs.



Meanwhile, operating income surged 69.2% to $866.8 million, whereas adjusted operating margin increased to 10.3% from 7.7% in the year-ago period.

Store Update



During the quarter under review, the company opened 250 new outlets, remodeled 481 stores and relocated 17 stores. In fiscal 2020, the company intends to open 1,000 new stores, remodel 1,500 stores, and relocate 80 stores.



Other Financial Details



Dollar General ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $2,673.9 million, long-term obligations of $3,967.2 million and shareholders’ equity of $7,209.5 million. To improve its liquidity position, the company issued $1 billion of 3.5% Senior Notes due in 2030 and $500 million of 4.125% Senior Notes due in 2050. As of May 1, 2020, the company had $1.1 billion available under its revolving credit facility.



The company incurred capital expenditures of $195 million during the quarter under review. For fiscal 2020, it anticipates capital expenditures in the range of $925-$975 million.



The company bought back 0.5 million shares for $63 million during the quarter. However, management has temporarily suspended share repurchase program considering the current scenario. Notably, the company still had $1.1 billion remaining under authorization at the end of the quarter.



Key Notes



Although management withdrew its fiscal 2020 guidance issued on Mar 12 due to an uncertain environment, it expects the company to surpass the same. The company had earlier projected an increase of 10% in earnings per share on a year-over-year basis. It had guided net sales growth of 7.5-8% and same-store sales increase of 2.5-3% for the fiscal year.



Dollar General also informed that since the end of the first quarter, it has continued to witness “elevated demand” across its stores. Consequently, through May 26, 2020, same-store sales have risen roughly 22% compared with prior-year period.



