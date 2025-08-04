Dollar General (DG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dollar General (DG) closed at $110.94, marking a +2.22% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the discount retailer had lost 4.89% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Dollar General in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 28, 2025. On that day, Dollar General is projected to report earnings of $1.56 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 8.24%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $10.67 billion, indicating a 4.52% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.77 per share and a revenue of $42.41 billion, signifying shifts of -2.53% and +4.42%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Dollar General. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.17% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Dollar General is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Dollar General has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.82 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 22.14.

It is also worth noting that DG currently has a PEG ratio of 2.66. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.66 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dollar General Corporation (DG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.