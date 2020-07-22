Dollar General (DG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Dollar General (DG) closed the most recent trading day at $195.15, moving +1.71% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.58% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the discount retailer had gained 0.99% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 10.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.34% in that time.

DG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, DG is projected to report earnings of $2.32 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 33.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.15 billion, up 16.72% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.88 per share and revenue of $31.95 billion. These totals would mark changes of +31.95% and +15.11%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DG should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.36% higher within the past month. DG is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, DG currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.61. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.25, so we one might conclude that DG is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that DG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.73. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Discount Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 4.01 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.