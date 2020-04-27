Dollar General (DG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Dollar General (DG) closed the most recent trading day at $179.49, moving +1.99% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the discount retailer had gained 25.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 16.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 16.09%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DG as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, DG is projected to report earnings of $1.68 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.51%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.37 billion, up 11.25% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.46 per share and revenue of $30.25 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.85% and +8.98%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.4% higher. DG is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, DG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.59. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.67.

We can also see that DG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.93. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.38 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, which puts it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

