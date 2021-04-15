Dollar General (DG) on Hiring Spree, Plans to Add 20,000 Staff

As the economy is steadily recovering, companies are hiring employees to effectively manage their business operations. Likewise, Dollar General Corporation DG announced plans to hire up to 20,000 staff this spring at in-person and virtual hiring events, from Apr 19 through Apr 23. These employees will support the company’s operations across store, corporate, distribution and transportation.



The job positions include roles as regional directors, district managers, store managers, part-time and full-time lead sales associates to support the company’s retail store operations. The company currently has more than 17,000 stores in 46 states. Also, the job roles include maintenance at the company's distribution centers and store support centers as well as drivers for its private fleet.



We note that Dollar General presently operates traditional (dry) and DG Fresh distribution centers, providing job positions within general warehouse, human resources, inventory control, training and administration. Moreover, the renowned discount retailer’s private fleet program has increased from 80 tractors at the end of fiscal 2017 to above 700 tractors and over 550 drivers this spring.



Markedly, the career opportunities at Dollar General seem impressive, including various development programs. The company also makes significant investments toward the well-being of its employees. Notably, employees can advance their education through the DG University Alliance Grow and are eligible for other benefits like health insurance coverage options.

Last March, Dollar General shared plans to hire about 50,000 employees by the end of April to address the heightened demand for essentials in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. This represented nearly double the company’s normal hiring rate.



We note that Dollar General’s commitment toward better pricing, cost containment, private label offering, effective inventory management and merchandise initiatives are commendable. The company has been offering better-for-you products at affordable prices. In addition, the company has been expanding its cooler facilities to enhance the sale of perishable items. Moreover, the company’s initiatives such as DG Fresh, Fast Track, non-consumables, and digitization have been driving same-store sales growth. Markedly, fiscal 2020 was the 31st consecutive year of same-store sales growth for the company. It registered same-store sales increase of 16.3% in fiscal 2020.





A glimpse of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company’s price performance reveals that it has gained nearly 1% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 3.7% growth.

