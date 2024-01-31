Dollar General (DG) Now Offers Fresh Produce in 5000+ Stores

Dollar General DG has been focused on revolutionizing access to fresh produce across the country. Moving on these lines, the company has exceeded its goal of offering fresh produce in more than 5,000 stores nationwide.

This significant expansion sets DG as the foremost mass retailer in the United States for individual points of produce distribution and also enriches customers' shopping experience with a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables. The selection includes essential items like tomatoes, onions, apples and potatoes, alongside salad mixes and citrus offerings such as lemons and limes.

Revealed during DG's fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings, this initiative underscores the company's commitment to enhancing its store offerings. The expanded stores boast the top 20 items typically found in traditional grocery stores. This covers approximately 80% of the produce categories available at most outlets, marking a strategic enhancement in DG's product lineup.

Innovative Partnership with Shelf Engine

To further revolutionize its approach to perishable goods, Dollar General recently partnered with Shelf Engine, a leader in AI-driven retail technology. This collaboration aims to transform how DG manages its inventory of fresh items, utilizing Shelf Engine's sophisticated forecasting and ordering solutions. The goal is to maintain optimal stock levels of fresh produce, ensuring customers always find the freshest choices. As this technology integrates into DG's operations, it is poised to play a crucial role in broadening the company's product range and boosting operational efficiency.

Expansion on Track

In fiscal 2024, Dollar General is set to undertake approximately 2,385 projects, encompassing 800 new store openings, 1,500 remodels and 85 relocations. This ambitious plan focuses heavily on enhancing DG's footprint in rural communities, which are expected to house over 80% of the new stores.

Currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), Dollar General is dedicated to a "back to basics" strategy, aimed at refining store operations, supply-chain efficiency and merchandising tactics to uplift customer experiences and drive sales growth. A pivotal element of this approach is the investment of approximately $150 million in store labor hours to improve customer service and inventory management.

DG is vigorously enhancing its distribution and supply-chain protocols, targeting timely and complete deliveries to keep stores well-supplied. DG is improving its merchandising and pricing to emphasize its private brands. It is also streamlining products and inventory management. These are all part of an effort to provide value to customers and enable ongoing growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of DG have rallied 13.4% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 21.9%.

