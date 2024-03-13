Dollar General (DG) Lined Up for Q4 Earnings: Factors to Note

Dollar General Corporation DG is likely to register a decrease in the top line when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Mar 14 before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $9.78 billion, which indicates a decline of 4.2% from the prior-year quarter’s level.



The bottom line of this discount retailer is expected to decrease from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Although the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share has risen by a penny to $1.74 over the past 30 days, the figure still suggests a decline of 41.2% from the year-ago quarter.



Dollar General has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 2.4%, on average. In the last reported quarter, this Goodlettsville, TN-based player beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.9%.

Key Factors to Note

Dollar General faces a range of challenges that could have potentially hindered its sales performance in the fourth quarter. Economic uncertainties, including inflationary pressures and reductions in government benefits, are likely to have constrained consumer spending, particularly among Dollar General’s core demographic of lower-income consumers. This could result in diminished purchasing power and discretionary spending, potentially leading to softer sales.



The company expects challenges in sustaining consumer demand across various product categories, with non-essential items likely experiencing reduced sales as consumers prioritize essential purchases amid financial constraints. We expect fourth-quarter same-store sales to decline 0.8%.



Also, any increase in input costs and distribution expenses, as well as markdowns related to product recalls, might have put pressure on margins and the bottom line. We expect a contraction of 330 basis points in the operating margin.



Nonetheless, Dollar General’s value-creating initiatives, defensive product mix and real estate growth strategy provide a solid foundation for expanding market share. We also remain encouraged by the company’s host of initiatives, such as DG Fresh, Fast Track, digitization and private fleet.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Dollar General this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is the case here.



Dollar General has an Earnings ESP of +2.62% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

