Dollar General (DG) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Dollar General (DG) ended the recent trading session at $122.89, demonstrating a +1.07% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 3% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 2.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 3.43%.

Shares of the discount retailer witnessed a loss of 5.16% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 5.36% and underperforming the S&P 500's loss of 2.92%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Dollar General in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 29, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.81, signifying a 15.02% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $10.39 billion, indicating a 6.05% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.21 per share and revenue of $41.05 billion, which would represent changes of -4.5% and +6.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Dollar General. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% lower within the past month. Dollar General currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Dollar General is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.87. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.04, so one might conclude that Dollar General is trading at a discount comparatively.

One should further note that DG currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.39. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Discount Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.39 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

