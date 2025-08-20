Dollar General (DG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Dollar General (DG) closed the most recent trading day at $114.85, moving +1.84% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.67%.

The stock of discount retailer has risen by 2.69% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.1% and overreaching the S&P 500's gain of 1.95%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Dollar General in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 28, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.56, indicating a 8.24% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $10.67 billion, indicating a 4.52% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.77 per share and revenue of $42.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of -2.53% and +4.43%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Dollar General. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.14% higher. Dollar General currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Dollar General is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 19.54. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 23.07 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that DG has a PEG ratio of 2.76. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Discount Stores industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.84.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

