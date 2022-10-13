Dollar General (DG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Dollar General (DG) closed the most recent trading day at $242.16, moving +1.88% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.6%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.83%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the discount retailer had lost 1.41% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 12.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.9% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Dollar General as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.54, up 22.12% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.42 billion, up 10.62% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.56 per share and revenue of $37.89 billion, which would represent changes of +13.67% and +10.72%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dollar General. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower. Dollar General is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Dollar General's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.55. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.55, so we one might conclude that Dollar General is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Also, we should mention that DG has a PEG ratio of 1.88. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.95 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.