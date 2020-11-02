Dollar General (DG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Dollar General (DG) closed at $209.52 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.39% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.42%.

Heading into today, shares of the discount retailer had lost 1.33% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.85% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.51% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DG as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect DG to post earnings of $1.97 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 38.73%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8 billion, up 14.39% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.16 per share and revenue of $32.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of +50.97% and +18.63%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.95% higher. DG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, DG is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.55. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.2, so we one might conclude that DG is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that DG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.85. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Discount Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.93 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Dollar General Corporation (DG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.