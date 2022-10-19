Dollar General (DG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Dollar General (DG) closed at $238.37 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.33% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the discount retailer had lost 3.32% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.76% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Dollar General as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Dollar General is projected to report earnings of $2.54 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 22.12%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.42 billion, up 10.62% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.56 per share and revenue of $37.89 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.67% and +10.72%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dollar General. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% lower. Dollar General is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Dollar General has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.55 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.21, so we one might conclude that Dollar General is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that DG has a PEG ratio of 1.88. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Discount Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 2 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



